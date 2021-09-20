September 20, 2021
NHL 22: Full X-Factor Player List Revealed

EA Sports has announced the 50-player list that will have X-Factors in NHL 22.

Eichel, Tarasenko Could Stay Put to Start the Season

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko dominated this summer's trade rumor mill. However, several factors could see both players remain with their current clubs once the 2021-22 season opens next month.

Coyotes Bring Back White Kachina Jerseys

The Arizona Coyotes officially brought back their famed white Kachina jerseys for the 2021-22 NHL season.