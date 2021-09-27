All eyes are on the New York Islanders this season, as the team looks to take big steps towards a shot at the Stanley Cup.
All eyes are on the New York Islanders this season, as the team looks to take big steps towards a shot at the Stanley Cup.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
How do teams look after new off-season additions?
Panarin, Fox and Mika Zibanejad are excellent fantasy options, and they will certainly be popular picks in the early rounds. But the Rangers will also have a middle class that can provide a lot of upside, and you should be taking a deep look at this team this year.
The New York Rangers face a big choice this season over whether to sign first-line center Mika Zibanejad to a long-term contract extension. That decision could determine if they get into the bidding for a big-ticket center like the Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel.