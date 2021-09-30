September 30, 2021
Drew Doughty
Doughty, Kopitar Confident Kings Can End Post-Season Drought

Drew Doughty has never been one to shy away from high expectations. So, as the defenseman enters his 14th season with Los Angeles, he thinks the Kings have enough talent to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

30 minutes ago
Carter Hart
Top 5 Spider-Man Appearances in Hockey

Hockey and Marvel's Spider-Man have been tangled at various points, with some goalies wearing Spidey-themed helmets and teams donning the superhero's threads for games. Here's a look at five good crossovers.

1 hour ago
Jake Guentze
Fantasy Hockey Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins

The Metro division is going to be tough, and the Penguins will miss some key faces to start the season. Still, there some names you need to focus in on for your fantasy team - and one name might be worth taking a risk on as a bounce-back candidate.

2 hours ago