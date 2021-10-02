October 2, 2021
Philipp Grubauer
Net Off the Moorings: Two Dozen NHL Goalies Change Teams for 2021-22

A total of 24 different veteran netminders switched teams, turning over more than a third of the available spots. It was a strange year for goaltenders, but the shakeup should prove to be a big storyline early in the season.

4 hours ago
Timo Meier
Fantasy Hockey Preview: San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have been in the off-season chatter box for a variety of reasons, and not because they're about to be a top team in the NHL. But can you find some hidden gems in California for your fantasy team?

6 hours ago
USATSI_16380843
Top 10 Overvalued Fantasy Hockey Players of 2021-22

If you want them, you have to pick them far too early to turn a profit. Which players might go bust in 2021-22 pools?

22 hours ago