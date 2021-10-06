October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe

TOP HEADLINES

Tampa Bay Lightning
Play
News

NHL Eastern Conference Race Still Runs Through `Champa Bay’

It’s going on 40 years since the NHL last celebrated a three-peat Stanley Cup champion as part of the New York Islanders’ run of four straight titles from 1980-83. The Lightning hope to become the next to do so.

1 hour ago
Evander Kane
Play
News

Report: Evander Kane Accused of Using Fake Vaccination Card

An investigation is underway of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane over allegations he violated the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols by using a fake vaccination card.

15 hours ago
USATSI_16828257_168394049_lowres
Play
News

Josh Ho-Sang Signs AHL-Only Deal With Toronto Marlies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have kept Josh Ho-Sang in their system by releasing him from his tryout and signing the forward to an AHL-only deal.

15 hours ago