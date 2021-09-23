2021-22 NHL Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

The Blues are still in the Cup contention window, but they need to take things a step farther if they want to win in a challenging division this season.
These complex contract negotiations between the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov were crawling closer and closer to training camp, and neither side wanted to cope with such a distraction for the budding star left wing. And then everything came together.
Justus Annunen had a tough 2020-21 season in Finland, but he has made the move to Colorado and is ready to show why he's regarded as the goaltender of the future for the Avalanche.
The Edmonton Oilers enter this season with goaltending a prime concern, and it got even more pressing with the news about Alex Stalock. What's next for the Oilers crease situation?