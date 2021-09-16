2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning
It's hard to win the Stanley Cup twice in a row. It's even harder to do a three-peat. Can the Tampa Bay Lightning pull it off?
Vegas prospect Peyton Krebs is among the WHL star players who shone during the league’s pandemic-shortened schedule. That’s no coincidence. The base was laid almost a year ago – and the bubbles never burst.
Morgan Rielly's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs was already an off-season topic as the 27-year-old defenseman enters the final season of his contract. His contract status will continue to hover over Rielly and the club through 2021-22.
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told reporters that between 10-15 players will be unvaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 regular season.