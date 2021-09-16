September 16, 2021
Peyton Krebs: Prepped for Success

Vegas prospect Peyton Krebs is among the WHL star players who shone during the league’s pandemic-shortened schedule. That’s no coincidence. The base was laid almost a year ago – and the bubbles never burst.

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly Could Price Himself Out of Toronto

Morgan Rielly's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs was already an off-season topic as the 27-year-old defenseman enters the final season of his contract. His contract status will continue to hover over Rielly and the club through 2021-22.

Daly: 10-15 NHL Players Will Not be Fully Vaccinated

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told reporters that between 10-15 players will be unvaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 regular season.