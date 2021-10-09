October 9, 2021
2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Vancouver Canucks

Can the Vancouver Canucks take advantage of a weak division and force themselves into a positive position?
Author:
and

Can the Vancouver Canucks take advantage of a weak division and force themselves into a positive position?

*Note: Video was recorded prior to the signings of Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes

