September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe

TOP HEADLINES

Finale_de_la_coupe_de_France_de_Hockey_sur_glace_2013_-_001_-_Luc_Tardif (1)
Play
News

Luc Tardif Elected IIHF President

French official Luc Tardif was elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February.

8 minutes ago
USATSI_16380837
Play
News

Matt Larkin's Top 250 Fantasy Hockey Players for 2021-22 (updated)

The latest update of the rankings factors in training camp storylines, injuries and more.

15 hours ago
Steven Ellis/The Hockey News
Play
News

Fantasy Hockey Preview: New Jersey Devils

It seems far more likely the Devils are surprisingly good than surprisingly bad. They have a lot of the pieces necessary to compete, and they're ready to help your fantasy team.

17 hours ago