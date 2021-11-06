Are the Arizona Coyotes Almost Too Bad?
Have we ever seen a team tank as brazenly as the 2021-22 Arizona Coyotes? It's definitely been rough, with the team making its intentions on the season more clear than the usual tanking efforts.
Have we ever seen a team tank as brazenly as the 2021-22 Arizona Coyotes? It's definitely been rough, with the team making its intentions on the season more clear than the usual tanking efforts.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Connor McDavid is incredible (duh), a number of under-the-radar goalies are making waves and, oh, hockey is just chaos. Jason Chen gets you up to date with the week that was in fantasy hockey.
The Dallas Stars have struggled out of the gate, the Canadiens and Coyotes have looked downright terrible and looking back at the end of Dustin Byfuglien. Adam Proteau shares some thoughts from around the NHL.
Tyler Tumminia placed the onus on the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association to resolve its differences with her Premier Hockey Federation in hopes of finally establishing a single women’s pro league in North America.