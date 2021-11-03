Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Breaking Down Adam Fox's New Contract

The New York Rangers re-signed Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox for seven years at a $9.5-million AAV. Is it a good deal for both sides?
Author:
and

The New York Rangers re-signed Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox for seven years at a $9.5-million AAV. Is it a good deal for both sides?

TOP HEADLINES

Nathan MacKinnon
News

November Stanley Cup Odds: Avalanche Still the Favorite

We’ve got a big-enough sample size (though still small) to make some observations and take a look at the updated futures bets for the Stanley Cup winner. And even though their start hasn't been perfect, Colorado still sits on top.

1 hour ago
Vitali Kravtsov
News

Rangers Loan Vitali Kravtsov to KHL

The New York Rangers have loaned prospect Vitali Kravtsov to Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL one month after trade request

1 hour ago
Quine_AB71495
News

Hockey Canada Announces Capital Cup City Challenge for U-17, Women's Teams

Hockey Canada has announced a new four-team tournament in Ottawa in late November, with three Canadian U-17 teams taking on Canada's women's hockey team from Nov. 26-Dec. 1 at TD Place Arena.

2 hours ago