Breaking Down Nick Suzuki's Long-Term Contract
Is the eight-year deal for Nick Suzuki a good one for the Montreal Canadiens, or should both sides have waited a little longer? Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin discuss the long-term contract.
Is the eight-year deal for Nick Suzuki a good one for the Montreal Canadiens, or should both sides have waited a little longer? Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin discuss the long-term contract.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Wayne Gretzky’s 894 career goals has for a long time been one of hockey’s hallowed numbers, record that would never be broken with scoring in the NHL so different now. But Alex Ovechkin might finally put an end to that.
Nathan MacKinnon has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and may miss the Colorado Avalanche's season opener on Wednesday night.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner departed practice early after a collision with teammate Wayne Simmonds on Tuesday.