Breaking Down the Top NHL Trade Targets
With Jack Eichel off of the trade floor, which NHLers could be moved at some point this season? Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin take a look.
With Jack Eichel off of the trade floor, which NHLers could be moved at some point this season? Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin take a look.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Following their 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said goaltender Joseph Woll will make his NHL debut in Buffalo.
Even with several big-name UFAs already re-signing, the 2022 class remains deep at every position for now.
This week on Screen Shots, Adam Proteau takes a look at one team’s unexpected success; another’s downward spiral; a third team’s expected failures; and a fourth team’s malaise.