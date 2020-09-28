Brock McGillis on Changing Hockey Culture, Being an LGBTQ Role Model and More

Hockey's first openly gay professional men's player opens up on his whirlwind day-to-day life, his efforts to change conformity culture, the responsibility of being an icon and more.

Brock McGillis. (Photo courtesy of Brock McGillis)

On the latest episode of The Hockey News One-on-One, senior writer Matt Larkin sits down with Brock McGillis to discuss a bunch of topics, including:

- Flashing back four years ago to when he came out publicly as gay. How much has his life changed?

- What he's learned most from the experience of coming out

- Describing a typical day in his jam-packed life

- What it's like being a role model for gay athletes

- His work teaching hockey players that being different is OK

- His major upcoming project

And more!

Plus: A fantasy draft of RuPaul's Drag Race cast members