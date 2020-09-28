Brock McGillis on Changing Hockey Culture, Being an LGBTQ Role Model and More
On the latest episode of The Hockey News One-on-One, senior writer Matt Larkin sits down with Brock McGillis to discuss a bunch of topics, including:
- Flashing back four years ago to when he came out publicly as gay. How much has his life changed?
- What he's learned most from the experience of coming out
- Describing a typical day in his jam-packed life
- What it's like being a role model for gay athletes
- His work teaching hockey players that being different is OK
- His major upcoming project
And more!
Plus: A fantasy draft of RuPaul's Drag Race cast members