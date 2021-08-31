August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Does it Make Sense for Owen Power to Head Back to the NCAA?

Owen Power is set to return to the University of Michigan for 2021-22 instead of going to the NHL like most No. 1 picks before have. Is it the right call?
Author:
and
Publish date:

Owen Power is set to return to the University of Michigan for 2021-22 instead of going to the NHL like most No. 1 picks before have. Is it the right call?

TOP HEADLINES

NHL 22
Play
News

NHL 22 Closed Technical Test: Initial Thoughts

If you're looking for gameplay footage, you won't find it. But the first NHL 22 beta is out, and the opening thoughts are in.

Jack Eichel
Play
News

The Latest Jack Eichel Speculation

With September approaching there's still no end in sight in the standoff between the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel over treatment to repair a herniated disc in his neck. That hasn't kept the 24-year-old center's name out of the rumor mill.

USATSI_15486127
Play
News

Blackhawks Sign Murphy to Four-Year Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks laid another pillar of their blueline down on Tuesday afternoon, agreeing to terms with Connor Murphy on a four-year contract extension that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million.