October 21, 2021
Does the NHL do Enough to Protect Ex-Players?

Earlier this month, Jimmy Hayes' parents revealed he had cocaine and fentanyl in his system when he died. Does the NHL do enough to protect its athletes when they stop playing?
Earlier this month, Jimmy Hayes' parents revealed he had cocaine and fentanyl in his system when he died. Does the NHL do enough to protect its athletes when they stop playing?

