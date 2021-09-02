Early Predictions for the 2021-22 NHL Season
Matt Larkin and Ryan Kennedy give their predications on a variety top topics heading into the upcoming NHL season.
The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.
Two hours after the NHL confirmed its Olympic participation in 2022, USA Hockey announced that John Hynes, David Quinn, Todd Reirden and Ryan Miller will serve as assistant coaches to Mike Sullivan in Beijing.
The Ottawa Senators will keep Drake Batherson in the fold for the next six years after signing him to a new contract on Friday.