Examining the Early Winners and Losers of the NHL Draft
It's still going to be a while before any of the prospects suit up for their NHL teams, but Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy took a look the biggest winners and losers after the two-day NHL draft.
The first few seasons were disastrous for 2016's No. 4 overall pick. But he returns with renewed confidence and a new Edmonton regime that believes in him.
If you're looking for an example of the vagaries of NHL goaltending these days, look no further than the trade that sent the two-time Stanley Cup winner to the Ottawa Senators.
Max Domi expressed major excitement over being traded to the Blue Jackets, but it's not just because of the player personnel. After what he describes as "not a lot of communication" in Montreal, he's eager to play for a straight-shooter coach.