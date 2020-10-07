Examining the Early Winners and Losers of the NHL Draft - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Examining the Early Winners and Losers of the NHL Draft

From capitalizing on other team's mistakes to making questionable decisions in the long run, we look at the most notable teams after the NHL draft.
Author:
Publish date:

It's still going to be a while before any of the prospects suit up for their NHL teams, but Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy took a look the biggest winners and losers after the two-day NHL draft.

TOP HEADLINES