Game Tape With Tony: Brad Lambert

Tony Ferrari is joined by Brad Lambert, one of the top prospects for the 2022 NHL draft about how his skating and speed give him an edge over the competition and what he needs to do to improve.

Game Tape with Tony is an interview series with NHL draft prospects with host Tony Ferrari. Combining a laid-back interview with breaking down game tape with the prospects, Game Tape has become an excellent way to get a peek into the mindset of players as they look to take the next step in their hockey careers.

In the first installment of Game Tape for the 2021-22 season, Tony Ferrari is joined by Brad Lambert, one of the top prospects for the 2022 NHL draft. Lambert talks about his upbringing and his connection to Canada as well as the joy he gets from pulling the Finnish jersey over his head. In the video breakdown portion of the interview, Lambert talks about how his skating and speed give him an edge over the competition and what he needs to do to improve as he heads into his draft season in the Liiga and so much more.