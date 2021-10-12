Game Tape with Tony: Frank Nazar III

Game Tape with Tony is an interview series with NHL draft prospects with host Tony Ferrari. Combining a laid-back interview with breaking down game tape with the prospects, Game Tape has become an excellent way to get a peek into the mindset of players as they look to take the next step in their hockey careers.



On this episode of Game Tape, Tony is joined by U.S. National Team Development Program star Frank Nazar III. Tony and Frank discuss his Michigan upbringing and how he got his start in hockey, which fictional universe he would live in if given the choice of any and so much more. They also break down some of Frank's best plays from the season so far.