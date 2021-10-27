Game Tape with Tony: Jimmy Snuggerud

Rena Laverty/USA Hockey

Game Tape with Tony is an interview series with NHL draft prospects with host Tony Ferrari. Combining a laid-back interview with breaking down game tape with the prospects, Game Tape has become an excellent way to get a peek into the mindset of players as they look to take the next step in their hockey careers.



On this episode of Game Tape, Tony is joined by U.S. National Team Development Program forward Jimmy Snuggerud. Jimmy discusses his start in hockey and what growing up in a hockey hotbed like Minnesota was like. He also chats about what music he enjoys and breaks down game video ahead of the 2022 NHL draft.