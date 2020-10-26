Golden Knights' Bill Foley on Pietrangelo, Potential NHL Divisional Changes
Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley chatted with Matt Larkin about the team's early success, signing Alex Pietrangelo, NHL divisional alignment and more.
Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley chatted with Matt Larkin about the team's early success, signing Alex Pietrangelo, NHL divisional alignment and more.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Take a look at the NHL's top 10 all-time leaders and top 10 active leaders in career goals.
The New Jersey Devils center learned a lot as a rookie and thanks to an extended off-season, he's been able to build himself up in the gym.
What Chicago GM Stan Bowman wants everyone to understand: the letter didn't signal the start of a rebuild. It shared the progress of a rebuild already underway.