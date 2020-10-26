Golden Knights' Bill Foley on Pietrangelo, Potential NHL Divisional Changes - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Golden Knights' Bill Foley on Pietrangelo, Potential NHL Divisional Changes

Bill Foley chatted with Matt Larkin about the team's early success, signing Alex Pietrangelo, NHL divisional alignment and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley chatted with Matt Larkin about the team's early success, signing Alex Pietrangelo, NHL divisional alignment and more. 

TOP HEADLINES