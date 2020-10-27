How Realistic is an Expectation of an 82-Game NHL Season? - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
How Realistic is an Expectation of an 82-Game NHL Season?

The 2020-21 NHL season will certainly look different, but will it include a shorter schedule?
Author:
Publish date:

After the GM meetings last week, the NHL still says it’s shooting for a Jan. 1 season start and an 82-game schedule. Can we really expect either of those to be possible? 

