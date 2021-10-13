October 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

How Should Leafs Fans Feel About This Season?

Injuries to Auston Matthews and Ilya Mikheyev will put the Leafs in a tough spot to start the season. Should Leafs fans be worried about 2021-22?
Author:
and

Injuries to Auston Matthews and Ilya Mikheyev will put the Leafs in a tough spot to start the season. Should Leafs fans be worried about 2021-22?

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_16942458
Play
News

Three Things We Learned On Opening Night of the 2021-22 NHL Season

The 105th NHL season kicked off with the berth of a new franchise and the start of a three-peat run. Here are the biggest things we learned on Day 1 of the NHL season.

1 hour ago
China
Play
News

As Olympics Draw Closer, Concerns About China's Men's Hockey Team Continue

The participation of China's men's hockey team at the 2022 Olympics is still in question, with a decision set to be made by the end of October. As time ticks down, the challenges continue for the 32nd-ranked team in the world.

1 hour ago
Mattias Ekholm
Play
News

Predators, Ekholm Agree to Four-Year Extension

The Nashville Predators locked a key piece of the team's blueline core, giving Mattias Ekholm a four-year extension.

2 hours ago