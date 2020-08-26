Jim Rutherford Has a Lot of Work to do to Instill Confidence in Pens' Fanbase

Former Coaches Claim Kunlun KHL Team Left Them High and Dry
Curt Fraser and Steve Kasper thought they would both be returning to the KHL team and their contracts would be honored, but said that all changed in a phone call with the GM in mid-July.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Curt Fraser and Steve Kasper thought they would both be returning to the KHL team and their contracts would be honored, but said that all changed in a phone call with the GM in mid-July.
After not playing for almost five months, RFAs had a chance to leave lasting impressions with their playoff efforts. Which ones have done the most to up their price tags?
Six players in the Tampa lineup for Game 2 of their series against the Boston Bruins were not on the roster last year. "It's remarkable what these guys have done for us," said coach Jon Cooper.