Joe Thornton Is Back in Davos, But Window for NHL Return Isn't Closed - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Joe Thornton Is Back in Davos, But Window for NHL Return Isn't Closed

If Jumbo Joe does return to the NHL, where will it be?
Author:
Publish date:

Jumbo Joe Thornton has joined legendary Swiss club HC Davos once again. But at 41, don't count out an NHL return, wherever that may be. 

TOP HEADLINES