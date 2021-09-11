September 11, 2021
Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev on Putting on Weight and Getting up to Speed a Development Camp

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Semyon Der-Arguchintsev says he put on a couple of kilograms with the hope that it won't affect his speed in a negative way. 

