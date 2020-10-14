Manon Rheaume on Lightning's Cup, NHL History and New Book

Former NHLer Manon Rheaume and author Angie Bullaro chat about their new book, Breaking the Ice, out Oct. 20.

Manon Rheaume, the first woman to ever play an NHL exhibition game, chatted with Breaking the Ice author Angie Bullaro and Steven Ellis to chat about the coolest celebrity encounter she had, playing in not one, but two games with Tampa Bay and the launch of the new children's book chronicling Rheaume's career.



Breaking the Ice is available on October 20, 2020 here:

USA

CAN

Vroman's bookstore

