Manon Rheaume on Lightning's Cup, NHL History and New Book
Manon Rheaume, the first woman to ever play an NHL exhibition game, chatted with Breaking the Ice author Angie Bullaro and Steven Ellis to chat about the coolest celebrity encounter she had, playing in not one, but two games with Tampa Bay and the launch of the new children's book chronicling Rheaume's career.
