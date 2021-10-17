October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Maple Leafs' Alex Bishop Reflects on Experience as Emergency Backup Goaltender

University of Toronto goaltender Alex Bishop talks about his experience of suiting up as a backup goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Author:

University of Toronto goaltender Alex Bishop talks about his experience of suiting up as a backup goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TOP HEADLINES

Leo Boivon
Play
News

'Watch out for Leo Boivin': Remembering a Hockey Star

They just don't make defensemen like Leo Boivin anymore: hip checking masterminds ready to punish the game's top players. The world lost Boivin at the age of 89 on Saturday.

54 minutes ago
Alex Bishop
Play
News

Who is Alex Bishop? Meet the Maple Leafs' New Backup Goalie

Despite the burden of fall mid-terms, University of Toronto goaltender Alex Bishop is set to fill in for Petr Mrazek tonight in an odd situation for the Leafs. When it comes to the rapid movement of high-level hockey, Bishop is well acquainted.

9 hours ago
Braden Holtby
Play
News

Fantasy Hockey Roundup: Looking at a Chaotic First Week

What a ridiculous start to the season. The NHL campaign is in full force, and Jason Chen has you covered regarding which fantasy players you need to keep an eye on.

10 hours ago