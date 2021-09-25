September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe

Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot on Waiting Out Expansion last July

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot talks communication with the club heading into the Expansion Draft last summer and the viral video outtake about him being selected by the Seattle Kraken.
Author:
Publish date:

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot talks communication with the club heading into the Expansion Draft last summer and the viral video outtake about him being selected by the Seattle Kraken.

TOP HEADLINES

Brian Boyle
Play
News

Veteran Forward Brian Boyle Hoping to Catch on with Penguins

Boyle believed his body was sharp heading into the abbreviated 2020-21 season. Thirty-one NHL teams did not seem to agree. And so for the first time since 2008, Boyle found himself watching the league move on without him. He wants to change that for 2021-22.

45 minutes ago
Finale_de_la_coupe_de_France_de_Hockey_sur_glace_2013_-_001_-_Luc_Tardif (1)
Play
News

Luc Tardif Elected IIHF President

French official Luc Tardif was elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February.

3 hours ago
USATSI_16380837
Play
News

Matt Larkin's Top 250 Fantasy Hockey Players for 2021-22 (updated)

The latest update of the rankings factors in training camp storylines, injuries and more.

18 hours ago