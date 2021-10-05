October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Maple Leafs' Keefe on Second Line LW: 'I Don't Know If We'll Have A Consistent Player There'

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe talks about how his forward lines may shake out between now and opening night.
Author:

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe talks about how his forward lines may shake out between now and opening night.

TOP HEADLINES

Jack Eichel
Play
News

Five Trade Candidates to Watch as 2021-22 NHL Season Approaches

The 2021-22 NHL schedule begins on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Here's a look at several players already featuring prominently in the rumor mill as trade candidates.

25 minutes ago
Owen Power
Play
News

Top NHL Picks Stay in School, Including No. 1 Overall Pick

Owen Power passed on a chance to make millions this season with the Buffalo Sabres, who selected the defenseman No. 1 overall in July. The same goes for fellow University of Michigan teammates Matt Beniers, Luke Hughes and Kent Johnson.

1 hour ago
Victoriaville Tigres
News

Charges Coming Against Two Victoriaville Tigres Players

Two Victoriaville Tigres players will be formally charged on Tuesday with sexual assault on a minor and having filmed the victim.

1 hour ago