Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says Jake Muzzin and Travis Dermott are day-to-day after both were taken out of the lineup prior to the team's game against the Ottawa Senators.
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says Jake Muzzin and Travis Dermott are day-to-day after both were taken out of the lineup prior to the team's game against the Ottawa Senators.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Could the early-2000s' most controversial hockey team exist in 2021? Did the documentary get everything right? How true are the Sopranos comparisons? Galante opens up in this Q&A.
Robin Lehner is a great goaltender, but his most important and lasting impact could turn out to be his willingness to be a whistleblower on certain elements of professional hockey culture, and the hockey industry in general.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews continues to show progress from wrist surgery and is hopeful to return in time for the season opener.