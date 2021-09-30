September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Maple Leafs Loaded Power Play Drill at Training Camp

Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery works on power play drills with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly.
Author:

Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery works on power play drills with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly.

TOP HEADLINES

John Klingberg
Play
News

Could the Stars' John Klingberg Price Himself Out of Dallas?

As this summer's top free-agent defenseman, Dougie Hamilton inked a seven-year, $63-million contract with the New Jersey Devils. His contract could set the bar next July for the Dallas Stars' John Klingberg.

45 minutes ago
Florida Panthers
Play
News

For the Florida Panthers, the Time Really Might be Now

Losing to Tampa Bay was bad enough for the Florida Panthers in last season’s playoffs. Watching the Lightning go on to win the Stanley Cup, oddly enough, didn’t make things worse – it only further convinced the Panthers that they can win it all.

1 hour ago
Patrice Bergeron and John Tavares
Play
News

Adam Proteau's 2021-22 NHL Predictions: Atlantic Division

The Atlantic Division has a couple of top Stanley Cup contenders and a few others looking to prove they're the real deal. There should be no shortage of drama in the group this season.

17 hours ago