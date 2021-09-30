Maple Leafs Loaded Power Play Drill at Training Camp

Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery works on power play drills with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly.
As this summer's top free-agent defenseman, Dougie Hamilton inked a seven-year, $63-million contract with the New Jersey Devils. His contract could set the bar next July for the Dallas Stars' John Klingberg.
Losing to Tampa Bay was bad enough for the Florida Panthers in last season’s playoffs. Watching the Lightning go on to win the Stanley Cup, oddly enough, didn’t make things worse – it only further convinced the Panthers that they can win it all.
The Atlantic Division has a couple of top Stanley Cup contenders and a few others looking to prove they're the real deal. There should be no shortage of drama in the group this season.