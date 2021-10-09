Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly 'Excited To 'Have Fans Back In Our Rink'
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly reacts to news that Scotiabank Arena will be at full capacity in time for opening night on Oct. 13.
The Canucks are desperately looking to get back into the playoffs this season, but, even in the weak Pacific Division, there’s no assurance they’ll be one of the four playoff teams. To say this is a do-or-die year for Vancouver and GM Jim Benning is an understatement.
After a bumpy start last season with microchipped pucks that didn’t slide right, the latest versions have worked so well that at least one coach wasn’t sure if they were in play yet. It could also play a huge role in the hockey betting world, too.
For months, Chris Driedger seemed to be a lock to become the first goaltender for the Seattle Kraken. Then Philipp Grubauer became the No. 1 via free agency. That’s OK by Driedger, who understands the value of two strong goaltenders.