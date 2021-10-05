October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Maple Leafs' Sandin on Playing Alongside Holl 'We Had Very Good Communication'

With Jake Muzzin and Travis Dermott unexpectedly out, Rasmus Sandin skated alongside Justin Holl in the team's 3-1 preseason win against the Ottawa Senators.
Author:

With Jake Muzzin and Travis Dermott unexpectedly out, Rasmus Sandin skated alongside Justin Holl in the team's 3-1 preseason win against the Ottawa Senators.

TOP HEADLINES

UNTOLD-DANBURY-TRASHERS-NETFLIX-REVIEW-copy
Play
News

From Danbury Trashers GM to Netflix Doc Star: Meet AJ Galante

Could the early-2000s' most controversial hockey team exist in 2021? Did the documentary get everything right? How true are the Sopranos comparisons? Galante opens up in this Q&A.

5 hours ago
Robin Lehner
Play
News

The NHL Needs More Voices Like Robin Lehner

Robin Lehner is a great goaltender, but his most important and lasting impact could turn out to be his willingness to be a whistleblower on certain elements of professional hockey culture, and the hockey industry in general.

6 hours ago
USATSI_16186534_168394049_lowres
Play
News

Leafs' Matthews 'Hoping For That First Game' in Recovery From Wrist Surgery

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews continues to show progress from wrist surgery and is hopeful to return in time for the season opener.

7 hours ago