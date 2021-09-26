September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe

Maple Leafs' John Tavares on Playing in Front of Fans: 'It Was Amazing'

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares talks about returning to a game after a horrific injury in the playoffs last season and playing in front fans for the first time in over 18 months.
Author:
Publish date:

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares talks about returning to a game after a horrific injury in the playoffs last season and playing in front fans for the first time in over 18 months.

TOP HEADLINES

Mat Barzal
Play
News

Fantasy Hockey Preview: New York Islanders

For the second straight season, the Islanders were on the cusp of making the finals only to be defeated by the eventual Cup champions. They're projected to be contenders again, and your fantasy team should take note.

6 hours ago
Brian Boyle
Play
News

Veteran Forward Brian Boyle Hoping to Catch on with Penguins

Boyle believed his body was sharp heading into the abbreviated 2020-21 season. Thirty-one NHL teams did not seem to agree. And so for the first time since 2008, Boyle found himself watching the league move on without him. He wants to change that for 2021-22.

11 hours ago
Finale_de_la_coupe_de_France_de_Hockey_sur_glace_2013_-_001_-_Luc_Tardif (1)
Play
News

Luc Tardif Elected IIHF President

French official Luc Tardif was elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February.

13 hours ago