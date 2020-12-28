Season Preview: Can the Edmonton Oilers Win the North Division?
The Edmonton Oilers helped address depth this off-season, and while the club is not perfect, they will certainly find a way to win the North Division title.
The Edmonton Oilers helped address depth this off-season, and while the club is not perfect, they will certainly find a way to win the North Division title.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Reducing the field to eight teams would be the best way to go, but that's not going to happen. So how about holding a qualifying tournament during the summer?
The Czech Republic made noise by shutting out Russia, taking the Czech's fourth win against the powerhouse nation in the past six games. Plus, Canada and Finland remain perfect after Day 3 wins.
The second day of the World Junior Championship didn't see much in terms of close action, with Canada, USA and Sweden grabbing their first victories of the tournament in dominant fashion.