SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

2020-21 Season Preview: Time for the Winnipeg Jets to Bounce Back

How will the Winnipeg Jets fare this season?
Author:
Publish date:

The 2019-20 season wasn't easy for the Winnipeg Jets, who were forced to deal with the losses of many quality players from the off-season. Will things fare better this time around?

TOP HEADLINES

Ken hadall
Play
News

Man Charged in Gretzky Theft Had Ties With Hockey Legends

Ken Hadall, who has been charged in the theft of memorabilia from Walter Gretzky, has deep ties to the Gretzky family and was to be inducted into the Bobby Orr Hall of Fame.

U18, Pikkuleijonat, leiriottelu, Valkoiset, Siniset, 26072020, SIN28 Brad Lambert-0010
Play
News

Meet Brad Lambert, Finland's New Phenom

The name might throw you, but there is no mystery when it comes to his skill. And now he's ready to make his world junior debut.

USATSI_12329802_168393428_lowres
Play
News

Suspects in Gretzky Memorabilia Theft Reportedly Known to the Family