2020-21 Season Preview: Time for the Winnipeg Jets to Bounce Back
The 2019-20 season wasn't easy for the Winnipeg Jets, who were forced to deal with the losses of many quality players from the off-season. Will things fare better this time around?
The 2019-20 season wasn't easy for the Winnipeg Jets, who were forced to deal with the losses of many quality players from the off-season. Will things fare better this time around?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Ken Hadall, who has been charged in the theft of memorabilia from Walter Gretzky, has deep ties to the Gretzky family and was to be inducted into the Bobby Orr Hall of Fame.
The name might throw you, but there is no mystery when it comes to his skill. And now he's ready to make his world junior debut.