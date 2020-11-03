SI.com
Seattle Krakken Can Take Full Advantage of Flattened Cap

Can Seattle use other team's poor contracts to their advantage?
Kraken GM Ron Francis recently said he thinks his club could truly benefit from the flattened cap that has put other teams around the league in a bind. Will things work out in Seattle's favor?

