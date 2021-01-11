SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Sheldon Keefe discusses Maple Leafs roster decisions

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe on cutting down the team roster the changes on the third defensive pair
Author:
Publish date:

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe talks about moving defenceman Travis Dermott back to the third defense pair, Mitch Marner’s desire to shoot more, Jimmy Vesey’s new role and more.

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_14168138
Play
News

The Top Fantasy Hockey Sleepers and Busts for 2020-21

Which players are steals at their current average draft positions? Which players are getting picked way too early? Keep this cheat sheet close when drafting for your pool.

USATSI_14747292_168393426_lowres
News

Corey Crawford Retires On His Own Terms

One of the best goalies to ever play for the Chicago Blackhawks has hung up his skates.

NHL player cutouts
News

NHL 2020-21: Over/under point projections for all 31 teams

With four new divisions and a shortened 56-game schedule, here's how the oddsmakers are betting the NHL's 31 teams will fare this season.