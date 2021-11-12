Should the Boston Bruins be Buyers or Sellers?
With very few pieces from the team's 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, the Boston Bruins are on the verge of an uncertain on-ice future. Should the Bruins sell key pieces or go all in this year?
It's been a month since Vitali Kravtsov refused assignment to the New York Rangers AHL affiliate and returned to Russia to await a trade. The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are reportedly potential suitors for the 21-year-old right winger.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will likely return to the team's lineup while the team's goaltender for Saturday in Buffalo remains a mystery.
Zach Fucale's dreams of becoming an NHL goaltender seemed many years ago. But Fucale's determination brought him into the limelight on Thursday, earning a shutout in a spectacular debut. It was a shining moment for a player that had a long road to the NHL.