November 18, 2021
Should the NHL Still go to the Olympics?

Recent game cancellations have left many wondering if it's still in the NHL's best interest to send players to Beijing in 2022. Will the NHL still go, or will they back out by the opt-in date?
Breaking News: Firestorm in Omaha

Players threaten boycott, coaching staff resigns over alleged budget cuts and treatment by team president and ownership.

1 hour ago
Trevor Zegras is Finding His Groove with Anaheim

There's so much positive energy surrounding the Anaheim Ducks right now, and Trevor Zegras' play has to be part of the reason.

2 hours ago
Are Any Changes Coming for the Struggling Vancouver Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks hope for a bounce-back performance after missing the playoffs last season is off to a shaky start. They're sliding into an early-season hole that could prove too deep to climb out of as the season progresses.

2 hours ago