'Soul on Ice' Director Kwame Mason On How He Chronicled Black Hockey History

The documentary filmmaker and Soul on Ice Podcast host sits down with The Hockey News to discuss why and how he made his movie, how it changed his life and why it's more relevant than ever in today's social climate.

Courtesy of Kwame Mason

In the latest episode of The Hockey News On-On-One, senior writer Matt Larkin talks to director Kwame Mason about the five-year anniversary of his documentary, Soul on Ice, which tells the story of black hockey history.



What got Mason into filmmaking? What inspired him to make the movie? What were his biggest challenges in getting it made? How much more relevant is it five years later during an era of major social change and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement?

Mason tackles these questions and much more in this in-depth interview.