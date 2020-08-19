SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: One team down, seven to go

The Chicago Blackhawks are the first casualty of the first round of the NHL playoffs and there's more on the way. Steven Ellis and Ken Campbell break down Wednesday's action.
Author:
Publish date:
Kevin Shattenkirk and Joonas Korpisalo

Kevin Shattenkirk and Joonas Korpisalo

The Chicago Blackhawks are the first casualty of the first round of the NHL playoffs and there's more on the way. Steven Ellis and Ken Campbell break down Wednesday's action. 

TOP HEADLINES