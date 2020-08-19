The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: One team down, seven to go
The Chicago Blackhawks are the first casualty of the first round of the NHL playoffs and there's more on the way. Steven Ellis and Ken Campbell break down Wednesday's action.
The Chicago Blackhawks are the first casualty of the first round of the NHL playoffs and there's more on the way. Steven Ellis and Ken Campbell break down Wednesday's action.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Winning a series was nice, but don't let it fool you. The 2019-20 Hawks were one of the worst defensive teams this millennium, and salary-cap woes will make it difficult to drastically improve this team for next season.
Only five players have more 100-point seasons. Only Gretzky had more points from 1981 to 1994. So why didn't the late Hawerchuk get more love in awards voting and on all-time ranking lists?
The Hall of Famer, who died at the age of 57 on Tuesday, is remembered fondly for his immense talent and even larger sense of humility.