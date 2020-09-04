The Hockey News Now: Do-or-Die Friday
The Canucks and Golden Knights don't get time to rest and the Avalanche and Stars will finally put their scuffle to rest. Steven Ellis and Matt Larkin take a look at Friday's action.
The Winnipeg Jets' star right winger has popped up in trade talk this week, and plenty of teams would love to have him if he's available. Which teams make the most sense as partners for a swap?
Left winger plays first game since cancer battle.
Trailing 3-1 in their series and faced with injuries to their top two goalies, the Avs turned to career journeyman Michael Hutchinson and he now has them on the verge of going to the conference final.