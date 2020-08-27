The Hockey News Now: Early Deadlocks Set to Crumble
The Islanders and Flyers are ready for a back-to-back and the Canucks are hoping their offense clicks again like it did in Game 2. Steven Ellis and Ken Campbell break down Thursday's action.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
The NHL and its players had an opportunity to sincerely show they are meaningfully engaged in social justice issues, but both of them carried on as though nothing was wrong.
The NBA is setting an example for social justice – but it was led by the players, not the league. If the NHL is to make a bold statement for Jacob Blake, expect it to come from the players' side.
Coyotes forfeit two high selections in wake of NHL investigation.