The Hockey News Now: Instant Reaction From Game 4
It was a barnburner with nine goals scored, but now the Dallas Stars find themselves on the brink of elimination. Steven Ellis and Ken Campbell break down Game 4.
It was a barnburner with nine goals scored, but now the Dallas Stars find themselves on the brink of elimination. Steven Ellis and Ken Campbell break down Game 4.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Florida gets a battle-scarred vet, Pittsburgh takes a chance on a struggling defenseman.
Lawmakers in Quebec have been asked to give the QMJHL $20 million in pandemic relief, but wants the league to reduce fighting. That's not enough. A government should want to see fighting eliminated. Full stop.
The flat salary cap will send many teams scrambling to make moves and stay compliant. Among high-impact players, which are most likely to get dealt?