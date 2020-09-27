Can Winning Keep Following Corey Perry Around for Two More Games?
It has not been an easy couple of years for the Stars winger, but he's showing in the Stanley Cup final why he's won almost every championship imaginable and why Dallas signed him.
He waited years before deciding to share his story, unsure of how hockey culture would receive it. Once he decided to come out publicly, he didn't look back. It isn't always easy to be a role model at 17, but it's a role he embraces.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are one game away from winning the Stanley Cup because their best players have taken over the series, while the Dallas Stars' top performers are hurting their cause.