Top Five Free-Agent Destinations for Alex Pietrangelo
Talks between the St. Louis Blues and their star defenseman have stalled, opening the door for him to hit the market. Which landing spots are most realistic?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Talks between the St. Louis Blues and their star defenseman have stalled, opening the door for him to hit the market. Which landing spots are most realistic?
The Quebec League is looking for $20 million from the provincial government to cover the cost of playing in empty arenas, but that money would come with a very significant caveat.
With just two goals and a 3.4 percent shooting percentage in the playoffs, the Stars' highest-paid player and top scorer has been a victim of bad luck, but he's running out of time for his fortunes to change.