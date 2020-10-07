The Hockey News Now: Recapping Day 1 of the NHL Draft - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

The Hockey News Now: Recapping Day 1 of the NHL Draft

Which team made the biggest splash? Which picks drew the most attention? Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy break down all the action from the first night of the NHL Entry Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Which team made the biggest splash? Which picks drew the most attention? Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy break down all the action from the first night of the NHL Entry Draft.

TOP HEADLINES

cut
Play
News

Who the Hell is Yegor Chinakhov?

The Columbus Blue Jackets went way off the board with their first round pick, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a chance to be a great player. Anyone ever heard of Brayden Point? Artemi Panarin?