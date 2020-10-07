The Hockey News Now: Recapping Day 1 of the NHL Draft
Which team made the biggest splash? Which picks drew the most attention? Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy break down all the action from the first night of the NHL Entry Draft.
Everyone knew Lafreniere was going first to New York, but the Kings made the first real decision of the 2020 draft by snagging a big, talented center.
The Columbus Blue Jackets went way off the board with their first round pick, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a chance to be a great player. Anyone ever heard of Brayden Point? Artemi Panarin?
Big, tough Josh Anderson is exactly what the Habs need. But that doesn't mean the price was right. Domi was worth more. The fact Montreal kicked in a draft pick is staggering.